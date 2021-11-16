Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 33.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHLS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of SHLS opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. Analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

