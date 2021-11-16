Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 132.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMO. ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

