Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.72. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.85.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $93,764 over the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

