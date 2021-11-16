Vladimir Mitnovetski Sells 10,000 Shares of Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.45 ($10.32), for a total value of A$144,500.00 ($103,214.29).

Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 3,647 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.40 ($8.86) per share, with a total value of A$45,222.80 ($32,302.00).

On Tuesday, October 5th, Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 5,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$11.90 ($8.50) per share, with a total value of A$59,500.00 ($42,500.00).

On Tuesday, September 21st, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 1,353 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$12.50 ($8.93) per share, with a total value of A$16,912.50 ($12,080.36).

On Monday, August 30th, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 10,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$12.80 ($9.14) per share, with a total value of A$128,000.00 ($91,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.41%.

Dicker Data Company Profile

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 6,000 resellers. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

