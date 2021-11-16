Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) CFO Richard S. Lindahl Buys 3,000 Shares

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EBS stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average is $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.93. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBS. Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,785,000 after acquiring an additional 230,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,959,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,370,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,418,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,140,000 after purchasing an additional 213,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after purchasing an additional 217,984 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,461,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,748,000 after purchasing an additional 70,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

