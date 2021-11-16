Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh Sells 3,000 Shares

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Premier Financial stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.39. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,364,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 863,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 16.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

