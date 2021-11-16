Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

NETI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eneti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NETI opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eneti has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87. Eneti had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 230.33%. The business had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eneti will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the second quarter valued at about $134,000.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

