Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
NETI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eneti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NETI opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eneti has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.21.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.10%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the second quarter valued at about $134,000.
Eneti Company Profile
Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.
