CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $156.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COR. Cowen increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair downgraded CoreSite Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.69.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $172.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.30. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $173.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.60%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,490,000 after acquiring an additional 55,995 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 33.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 83,237 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

