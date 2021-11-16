Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,400 Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 9,920.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 753,940 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $153,242,000 after purchasing an additional 101,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,910,000 after purchasing an additional 80,940 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 61,711 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGN opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $778.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

