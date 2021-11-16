Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Silk Road Medical worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $386,980.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,635.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $292,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,112 shares of company stock worth $5,713,961 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SILK opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SILK. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.