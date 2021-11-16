State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 832,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $36,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 500.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after buying an additional 1,001,524 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,590,000 after buying an additional 895,379 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 10,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 845,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,164,000 after buying an additional 837,112 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,531,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,650,000 after buying an additional 609,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,960,000 after purchasing an additional 283,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $1,099,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $92,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,753 shares of company stock worth $4,161,941. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.85 and a beta of -1.25.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

