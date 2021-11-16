eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Dale B. Wolf Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Dale B. Wolf bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $724.88 million, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHTH. Truist decreased their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in eHealth by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in eHealth by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the second quarter valued at about $1,574,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in eHealth by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 53.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

