GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Joel Mahoney Sells 60,000 Shares

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:GTYH opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $439.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on GTY Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

