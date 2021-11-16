GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Joel Mahoney Sells 60,000 Shares

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:GTYH opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $439.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GTY Technology Company Profile
GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.
