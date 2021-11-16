The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Joseph Scalzo Sells 23,728 Shares

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 23,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,205.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Scalzo sold 12,683 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $503,768.76.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Joseph Scalzo sold 52,300 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $2,078,925.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $3,523,223.46.

On Monday, October 11th, Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $583,380.48.

On Thursday, October 7th, Joseph Scalzo sold 14,448 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $528,941.28.

On Friday, September 17th, Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $475,507.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,564,093.68.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,888,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 71,427 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,648,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

