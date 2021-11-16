Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total transaction of $387,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,221 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $353,850.48.

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $384,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 2.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 39,394 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67,854 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 474,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 120,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

