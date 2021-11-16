AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) CFO Andrew Booth Acquires 53,500 Shares

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) CFO Andrew Booth acquired 53,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $788,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

