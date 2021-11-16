Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,145 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $12,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,525,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHCT opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

