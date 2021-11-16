Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $12,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.24.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTGX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

