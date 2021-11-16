Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Update

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 1,037.8% from the October 14th total of 383,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 68.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 313,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHSI opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Guardion Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 35.94% and a negative net margin of 282.96%.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The firm operates through the following segments Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals & Medical Devices.

