Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $1,600.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,621.78.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,656.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $206.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $880.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,704.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,451.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,413.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

