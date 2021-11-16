Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 175.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Chaarat Gold stock opened at GBX 21.78 ($0.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £150.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20. Chaarat Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 18.55 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 31.90 ($0.42). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14.

In related news, insider Martin Andersson bought 1,448,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £347,624.88 ($454,174.13).

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

