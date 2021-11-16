Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $472.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.76. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $30,315.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $26,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,610 shares of company stock valued at $127,309 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

