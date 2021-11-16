Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $13,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 82.4% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,515,000 after purchasing an additional 170,019 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58,873.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 769,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 122,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

SBCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

