Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,641 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $13,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of -85.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $56.07.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.