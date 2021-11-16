Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 253,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,502,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 12.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 524,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,478,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.94 million, a P/E ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is 155.93%.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

