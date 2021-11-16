Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at $694,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 70.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 35,839 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after buying an additional 1,643,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 8,696.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFII opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on TFII. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

