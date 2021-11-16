State Street Corp Purchases 25,279 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.88% of Super Micro Computer worth $33,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $47.14. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.08.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,362. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

