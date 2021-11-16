Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,343,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $33,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after buying an additional 812,897 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,701,000 after buying an additional 170,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after buying an additional 140,901 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 95,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter.

RNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

NASDAQ RNA opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

