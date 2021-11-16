State Street Corp Has $34.13 Million Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cutera were worth $34,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 629.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

CUTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $806.99 million, a PE ratio of 109.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.57. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

