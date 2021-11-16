Insider Selling: Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.33. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $69.80 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cognex by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $470,102,000 after buying an additional 343,364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,312,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,172,000 after buying an additional 288,907 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,909,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,305,000 after buying an additional 143,491 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Cowen cut their target price on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.