AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Receives Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $18.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

AVEO opened at $7.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45. The company has a market cap of $248.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.10. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,275,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,980,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 776,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 686.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 299,239 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

