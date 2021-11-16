Zacks: Analysts Expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $322.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report $322.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $462.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $188.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $751.00 million to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS.

LPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average of $63.77. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.