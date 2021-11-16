CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target Cut to $15.00

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.30.

Get CalAmp alerts:

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.48.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 27.2% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,239,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after acquiring an additional 693,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 221,729 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 594.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 610,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 522,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.