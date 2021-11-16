Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,129 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

PFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:PFS opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

