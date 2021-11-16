Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 43.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 58,673 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Copa during the first quarter valued at $30,700,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Copa during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copa during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Copa by 173.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

CPA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

