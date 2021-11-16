Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 83,989 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,989 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Kura Oncology worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KURA. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.2% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,635,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,225,000 after buying an additional 389,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth about $6,301,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 32.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 980,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after buying an additional 239,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 26.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after buying an additional 170,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,319,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KURA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

