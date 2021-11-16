Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 145.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 39.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 96.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $512.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.90. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.14 and a twelve month high of $517.09.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

