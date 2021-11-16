Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,380 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Donegal Group worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,439,000 after buying an additional 227,512 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Donegal Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 292,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Donegal Group by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 125,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Donegal Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Donegal Group by 3,058.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 84,469 shares in the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

DGICA opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $448.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

