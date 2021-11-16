Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Soliton worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOLY. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Soliton by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Soliton by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Soliton by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of SOLY opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. Soliton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $443.17 million, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Soliton, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

