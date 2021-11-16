Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 141,949 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Callon Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $704,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 209.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after buying an additional 325,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $640,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPE. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CPE stock opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 3.06.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

