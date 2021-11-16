Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft’s (HPGLY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cheuvreux upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.00.

HPGLY opened at $130.31 on Monday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $137.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.78.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

