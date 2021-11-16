A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DNB Markets raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Danske raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

AMKBY opened at $15.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.