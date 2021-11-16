Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday.

Shares of RDWWF opened at $9.50 on Monday. Redrow has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

