NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Robert W. Baird

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $300.25 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $323.10. The company has a market cap of $748.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

