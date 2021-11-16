Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,396 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Textainer Group by 230.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 41.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGH stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $41.24.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.43 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

TGH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

