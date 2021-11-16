Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.47. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.