Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 24,576 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.67% of 1st Source worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in 1st Source by 2.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in 1st Source by 8.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in 1st Source by 33.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in 1st Source by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the second quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.13. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

