Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 104,442 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,442 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.80% of Viemed Healthcare worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $227.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.