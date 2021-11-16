Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 104,442 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,442 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.80% of Viemed Healthcare worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $227.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74.
Viemed Healthcare Company Profile
Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.
