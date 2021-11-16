NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.43 EPS.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.84.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $215.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $147.07 and a twelve month high of $228.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,723 shares of company stock worth $35,219,787. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.