Zacks: Brokerages Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $767.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce $767.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $719.63 million to $814.86 million. CAE posted sales of $638.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CAE by 27.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after buying an additional 4,067,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in CAE by 158.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,331,000 after buying an additional 2,872,188 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth about $51,416,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CAE by 50.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,289,000 after buying an additional 1,086,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in CAE by 146.7% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,365,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after buying an additional 812,088 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.70. CAE has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

